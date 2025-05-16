Applied Mat Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Applied Mat AMAT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $186.71, along with a high estimate of $202.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. Highlighting a 8.25% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $203.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Applied Mat among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $190.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $190.00 $205.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $195.00 $235.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $170.00 $202.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Announces Buy $195.00 - Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $202.00 $194.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Applied Mat's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Applied Mat's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Applied Mat analyst ratings.

Get to Know Applied Mat Better

Applied Materials Inc is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Applied Mat: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Applied Mat's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.84% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Applied Mat's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Mat's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

