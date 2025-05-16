Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss United Rentals Stock

United Rentals URI has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for United Rentals, revealing an average target of $719.78, a high estimate of $974.00, and a low estimate of $485.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.93%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of United Rentals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $780.00 $485.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $786.00 $732.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Neutral $571.00 $535.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $750.00 $1000.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Buy $650.00 $720.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $732.00 $956.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Sell $485.00 $910.00 Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Lowers Buy $750.00 $850.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $974.00 $1004.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to United Rentals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Rentals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for United Rentals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into United Rentals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know United Rentals Better

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods. 2024 revenue totaled $15.3 billion.

Breaking Down United Rentals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: United Rentals displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Rentals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.93%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Rentals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, United Rentals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

