What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NEXTracker

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for NEXTracker NXT, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 3 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $60.6, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Observing a 9.07% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $55.56.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of NEXTracker among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Philip Shen Roth Capital Raises Buy $70.00 $55.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $68.00 $61.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $66.00 $54.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Overweight $65.00 $49.00 Dimple Gosa B of A Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $55.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $59.00 $51.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $52.00 $56.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $48.00 $59.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $58.00 $60.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Announces Outperform $55.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NEXTracker. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Discovering NEXTracker: A Closer Look

Nextracker (and its subsidiaries) is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Nextracker's products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. Nextracker has operations in the United States, Mexico, Spain and other countries in Europe, India, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Brazil.

Unraveling the Financial Story of NEXTracker

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: NEXTracker's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: NEXTracker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: NEXTracker's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

