Where Pacific Biosciences Stands With Analysts

Pacific Biosciences PACB has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $2.13, with a high estimate of $3.00 and a low estimate of $1.50. This current average has decreased by 27.05% from the previous average price target of $2.92.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Pacific Biosciences among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $1.80 $1.80 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $2.00 $6.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $2.00 $2.50 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $1.50 $1.75 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $2.50 $2.50

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pacific Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pacific Biosciences compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pacific Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Pacific Biosciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Pacific Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing, and manufacturing sequencing solutions that enable scientists and clinical researchers to improve their understanding of the genome and ultimately, resolve genetically complex problems. It operates in, one reportable segment: the development, manufacturing, and marketing of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from Americas, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe Middle East, and Africa.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Pacific Biosciences

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Pacific Biosciences faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.27% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pacific Biosciences's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1146.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacific Biosciences's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -142.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pacific Biosciences's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -40.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pacific Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.63. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

