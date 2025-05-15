Forecasting The Future: 15 Analyst Projections For Targa Resources

Analysts' ratings for Targa Resources TRGP over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Targa Resources, revealing an average target of $215.13, a high estimate of $244.00, and a low estimate of $191.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.25%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Targa Resources by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shneur Gershuni UBS Lowers Buy $228.00 $259.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Buy $197.00 $227.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $191.00 $199.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $194.00 $218.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $199.00 $201.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Outperform $218.00 $226.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $206.00 $211.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $211.00 $204.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $235.00 $220.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $244.00 $202.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $210.00 $218.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $221.00 $220.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $227.00 $218.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $220.00 $204.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Outperform $226.00 $208.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Targa Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Targa Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Targa Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Targa Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Targa Resources: A Closer Look

Targa Resources is a midstream firm that primarily operates gathering and processing assets with substantial positions in the Permian, Stack, Scoop, and Bakken plays. It has fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu and operates a liquefied petroleum gas export terminal. The Grand Prix natural gas liquids pipeline is another important asset.

Understanding the Numbers: Targa Resources's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Targa Resources's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.02%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Targa Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Targa Resources's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.93%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Targa Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Targa Resources's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.61. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

