The Analyst Verdict: Global E Online In The Eyes Of 16 Experts

Global E Online GLBE underwent analysis by 16 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $52.38, with a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. A 9.78% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $58.06.

The standing of Global E Online among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $52.00 $55.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $42.00 $42.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $55.00 $61.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $42.00 $62.00 Philip Gibbs Keybanc Lowers Overweight $45.00 $60.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $64.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $47.00 $59.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $46.00 $55.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $64.00 $64.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $54.00 $60.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Lowers Buy $64.00 $68.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $64.00 $68.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $64.00 $55.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $52.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Global E Online. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Global E Online compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Global E Online's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from and anywhere in the world. The company localizes the shopper experience to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce. The company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Global E Online's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Global E Online's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 41.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Global E Online's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global E Online's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global E Online's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Global E Online's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

