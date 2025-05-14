Biodesix Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Ratings for Biodesix BDSX were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $1.88, with a high estimate of $2.50 and a low estimate of $1.50. A decline of 37.33% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Biodesix by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Bonello Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $1.50 $3.00 Thomas Flaten Lake Street Lowers Buy $2.00 $3.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $1.50 $2.50 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $2.50 $3.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Biodesix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Biodesix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Biodesix compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Biodesix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Biodesix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Biodesix's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Biodesix analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Biodesix: A Closer Look

Biodesix Inc is a diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease. The Company has a single operating segment focused on providing diagnostic testing services to customers. It provides biopharmaceutical companies with services that include diagnostic research, clinical trial testing, and the discovery, development, and commercialization of companion diagnostics. The revenue is derived from two sources, providing diagnostic testing services associated with blood-based lung and Covid tests; and providing biopharmaceutical companies with services generally provided outside the clinical setting and governed by individual contracts with third parties as well as development and commercialization of companion diagnostics.

A Deep Dive into Biodesix's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Biodesix showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 39.28% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Biodesix's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -40.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -33.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biodesix's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -8.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.