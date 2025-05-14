Demystifying KKR: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

KKR KKR has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for KKR, presenting an average target of $135.93, a high estimate of $194.00, and a low estimate of $114.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.45% lower than the prior average price target of $153.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of KKR by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $150.00 $120.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $114.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $141.00 $129.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $136.00 $120.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $131.00 $129.00 Vikram Gandhi HSBC Lowers Buy $119.00 $170.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $114.00 $156.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $129.00 $181.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $126.00 $183.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $120.00 $141.00 Chris Allen Citigroup Lowers Buy $132.00 $177.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $150.00 $165.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $194.00 $214.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $141.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to KKR. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KKR compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KKR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for KKR's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into KKR's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind KKR

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $624.4 billion in total managed assets, including $505.7 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of September 2024. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets-private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate-and public markets-primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

Unraveling the Financial Story of KKR

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining KKR's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -68.18% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: KKR's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): KKR's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.04, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

