A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Fox Factory Holding Through 6 Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fox Factory Holding FOXF over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fox Factory Holding, revealing an average target of $31.17, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A decline of 16.14% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Fox Factory Holding among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $34.00 $28.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $40.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $34.00 $40.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $25.00 $32.00 Bret Jordan Jefferies Lowers Buy $38.00 $45.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $32.00 $38.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fox Factory Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fox Factory Holding compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fox Factory Holding's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Fox Factory Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Fox Factory Holding

Fox Factory Holding Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of performance-defining products and systems used predominantly on bikes, Side-by-Sides, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, ATVs, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. Its business operates under the FOX, FOX RACING SHOX, and RACE FACE brands. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Understanding the Numbers: Fox Factory Holding's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Fox Factory Holding's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Fox Factory Holding's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -73.15%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fox Factory Holding's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -24.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fox Factory Holding's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fox Factory Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

