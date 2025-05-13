Expert Outlook: SM Energy Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of SM Energy SM, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $38.71, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average has decreased by 25.76% from the previous average price target of $52.14.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SM Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $42.00 $46.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $24.00 $39.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $36.00 $60.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $55.00 $62.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $33.00 $45.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $41.00 $54.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $40.00 $59.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SM Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SM Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SM Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know SM Energy Better

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and NGLs in Texas and Utah. Its portfolio is comprised of assets in the Midland Basin of West Texas, the Maverick Basin of South Texas, and the Uinta Basin of northeastern Utah.

Financial Milestones: SM Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SM Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 50.04% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SM Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.22% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SM Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SM Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.62.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

