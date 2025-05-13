What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Plug Power

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Plug Power PLUG over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 6 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 2 0 3 3 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Plug Power, presenting an average target of $1.81, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $0.75. Highlighting a 22.65% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $2.34.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Plug Power. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $1.00 $1.25 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $1.25 $1.80 Tom Curran Seaport Global Lowers Sell $0.75 $1.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $1.75 $2.50 Arthur Sitbon Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $1.60 $1.75 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $1.25 $2.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $1.50 $2.00 Ryan Pfingst B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $3.00 $4.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $1.10 $1.40 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $1.80 $2.50 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $1.40 $1.60 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $3.00 $5.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Plug Power. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Plug Power compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Plug Power's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Plug Power: A Closer Look

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem—from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation. The company plans to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple end markets, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

Financial Insights: Plug Power

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Plug Power faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.81% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -697.46%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -56.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plug Power's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -32.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Plug Power's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

