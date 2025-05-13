Demystifying Arcturus Therapeutics: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Arcturus Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $61.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Highlighting a 4.23% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $64.14.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Arcturus Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $66.00 $68.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $68.00 $74.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $60.00 $63.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $58.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arcturus Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arcturus Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Arcturus Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Arcturus Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Arcturus Therapeutics Better

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is an RNA medicines company focused on opportunities in rare diseases with a current focus on liver and respiratory diseases. It operates in one business segment, which includes all activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of messenger RNA medicines. The company's pipeline includes LUNAR-OTC, LUNAR-CF, LUNAR-FLU, and LUNAR-COV19.

Breaking Down Arcturus Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Arcturus Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -16.26%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcturus Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -142.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcturus Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcturus Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Arcturus Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

