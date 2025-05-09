Assessing Invitation Homes: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Invitation Homes INVH during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Invitation Homes, revealing an average target of $38.0, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Marking an increase of 3.83%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $36.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Invitation Homes among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Buck Horne Raymond James Raises Outperform $39.00 $36.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $39.00 $37.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $43.00 $39.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $41.00 $39.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $37.00 $36.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $36.00 $35.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Lowers Outperform $36.00 $40.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Outperform $36.00 $33.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $36.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Invitation Homes's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Invitation Homes Better

Invitation Homes owns a portfolio of over 85,000 single-family rental homes. The company focuses on owning homes in the starter and move-up segments of the housing market with an average sale price around $350,000 and generally less than 1,800 square feet. The portfolio is spread across 16 target markets that feature high employment and household formation growth with almost 70% of the portfolio in the Western U.S. and Florida; 15 of the 16 markets featuring average rents lower than homeownership costs.

Financial Insights: Invitation Homes

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Invitation Homes displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Invitation Homes's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invitation Homes's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Invitation Homes's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

