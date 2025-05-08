Expert Outlook: Pediatrix Medical Group Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Pediatrix Medical Group MD, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $18.12, with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $17.12, the current average has increased by 5.84%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pediatrix Medical Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tao Qiu Macquarie Raises Outperform $20.00 $19.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $16.00 $18.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Neutral $18.50 $16.50 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $18.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pediatrix Medical Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pediatrix Medical Group compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pediatrix Medical Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Pediatrix Medical Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Pediatrix Medical Group: A Closer Look

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc provides physician services to hospitals, intensive care units, and other medical units. The services provided by the company include maternal care for expectant mothers, intensive care for premature babies, cardiology care for infants suffering from heart defects, and anesthesia care during surgeries, among others. The company operates only under one segment which provides physician services including newborn, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialty care. It generates majority of the revenue through neonatology and other pediatric subspecialties.

Key Indicators: Pediatrix Medical Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Pediatrix Medical Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.42% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pediatrix Medical Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pediatrix Medical Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pediatrix Medical Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

