Expert Outlook: Bunge Global Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Ratings for Bunge Global BG were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $80.75, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. A decline of 10.53% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Bunge Global among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pooran Sharma Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $85.00 $90.00 Thomas Palmer Citigroup Raises Neutral $77.00 $76.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $74.00 $90.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $87.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bunge Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bunge Global compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bunge Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Bunge Global's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bunge Global's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA formerly Bunge Ltd is an agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The company segments include Agribusiness; Refined and Specialty Oils; Milling; Sugar and Bioenergy and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Agribusiness segment. The company is an oilseed processor and producer of vegetable oils and protein meals, based on processing capacity, a grain processor, the seller of packaged plant-based oils, producer and seller of wheat flour, bakery mixes and corn-based products in North and South America.

Bunge Global's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bunge Global's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.33% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Bunge Global's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bunge Global's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.01% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Bunge Global's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.72. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

