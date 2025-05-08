What Analysts Are Saying About Edgewell Personal Care Stock

Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care EPC were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Edgewell Personal Care and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $33.36, accompanied by a high estimate of $43.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 11.16%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Edgewell Personal Care's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $35.00 $43.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $28.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $35.00 $40.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $32.00 $35.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $32.00 $31.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $30.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $40.00 $53.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $33.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $43.00 $48.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $35.00 $37.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $32.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Edgewell Personal Care. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Edgewell Personal Care compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Edgewell Personal Care's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Edgewell Personal Care's Background

Edgewell Personal Care Co is a personal-care company. The operating segments of the company include Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care and Feminine Care. Some of the brands offered by the company include Edge, Skintimate, Personna, Schick, Carefree, Playtex, Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Edgewell Personal Care: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Edgewell Personal Care's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.15% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Edgewell Personal Care's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edgewell Personal Care's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.14% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edgewell Personal Care's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Edgewell Personal Care's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.98, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

