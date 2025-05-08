Demystifying OrthoPediatrics: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on OrthoPediatrics KIDS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for OrthoPediatrics, presenting an average target of $38.43, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average has decreased by 4.71% from the previous average price target of $40.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of OrthoPediatrics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $24.00 $26.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Ben Haynor Lake Street Announces Buy $37.00 - David Turkaly Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Buy $32.00 $40.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to OrthoPediatrics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of OrthoPediatrics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on OrthoPediatrics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering OrthoPediatrics: A Closer Look

OrthoPediatrics Corp is a medical device company. The company is engaged in providing products to the pediatric orthopedic market. The firm designs develop and commercialize implants and instruments to meet the needs of surgeons and patients. Its products, include PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia and ACL Reconstruction System among others.

Financial Milestones: OrthoPediatrics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: OrthoPediatrics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 40.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: OrthoPediatrics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -30.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): OrthoPediatrics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.43%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): OrthoPediatrics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

