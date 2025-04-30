9 Analysts Have This To Say About Polaris

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Polaris PII, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $41.44, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average represents a 24.5% decrease from the previous average price target of $54.89.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Polaris among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $34.00 $54.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $33.00 $40.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $30.00 $55.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $40.00 $56.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Sell $33.00 $49.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $54.00 $54.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $45.00 $55.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $56.00 $64.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $48.00 $67.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Polaris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Polaris compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Polaris's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Polaris

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the marine market after acquiring Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to another segment of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products retailed through more than 2,500 dealers in North America and 1,500 international dealers as well as more than 25 subsidiaries and 90 distributors in more than 100 countries outside North America.

Breaking Down Polaris's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Polaris's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -23.32%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Polaris's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Polaris's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Polaris's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.71. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

