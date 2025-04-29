WEC Energy Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for WEC Energy Group WEC, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $106.0, with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.91% from the previous average price target of $103.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive WEC Energy Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $101.00 $99.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $108.00 $106.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $100.00 $95.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $112.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to WEC Energy Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of WEC Energy Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into WEC Energy Group's Background

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 49% electric generation and distribution, 34% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, and 7% unregulated renewable energy.

Financial Insights: WEC Energy Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, WEC Energy Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.01% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: WEC Energy Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.85%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): WEC Energy Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.71% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WEC Energy Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: WEC Energy Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.64.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

