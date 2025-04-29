Demystifying T-Mobile US: Insights From 16 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated T-Mobile US TMUS, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for T-Mobile US, presenting an average target of $266.56, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $235.00. Marking an increase of 5.89%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $251.73.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of T-Mobile US's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $305.00 $290.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $275.00 $275.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $260.00 $245.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $270.00 $265.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Announces Neutral $268.00 - Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $275.00 $247.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $290.00 $280.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $250.00 $230.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $275.00 $250.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $275.00 $255.00 David Barden B of A Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $240.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $245.00 $240.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $275.00 $255.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $265.00 $250.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $247.00 $234.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $235.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of T-Mobile US compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of T-Mobile US's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of T-Mobile US's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. T-Mobile now serves 80 million postpaid and 25 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves 7 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Breaking Down T-Mobile US's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: T-Mobile US's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.59%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: T-Mobile US's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): T-Mobile US's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.98.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

