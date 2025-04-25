Deep Dive Into CME Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

CME Group CME has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 8 3 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 4 2 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CME Group, revealing an average target of $266.18, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $211.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.75% from the previous average price target of $256.56.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CME Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |---------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Alex Kramm |UBS |Raises |Buy | $305.00|$290.00 | |Mike Cyprys |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $304.00|$301.00 | |Kyle Voigt |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $273.00|$265.00 | |Kenneth Worthington |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $211.00|$223.00 | |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $283.00|$279.00 | |Owen Lau |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $279.00|$269.00 | |Patrick Moley |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $283.00|$275.00 | |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $279.00|$263.00 | |Ashish Sabadra |RBC Capital |Maintains |Sector Perform | $269.00|$269.00 | |Craig Siegenthaler |B of A Securities |Raises |Underperform | $219.00|$200.00 | |Patrick O'Shaughnessy|Raymond James |Announces |Outperform | $287.00|- | |Mike Cyprys |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $263.00|$256.00 | |Kyle Voigt |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $257.00|$256.00 | |Ashish Sabadra |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $269.00|$235.00 | |Owen Lau |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $269.00|$258.00 | |Kenneth Worthington |JP Morgan |Raises |Underweight | $212.00|$209.00 | |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $263.00|$257.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CME Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CME Group compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CME Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CME Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About CME Group

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its IPO. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX, it also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed-income trading, and collateral optimization.

CME Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: CME Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: CME Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 57.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CME Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: CME Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

