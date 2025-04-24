Demystifying Eagle Materials: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Eagle Materials EXP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $264.5, with a high estimate of $310.00 and a low estimate of $242.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.54% lower than the prior average price target of $299.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Eagle Materials's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Keith Hughes |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $280.00|$330.00 | |Garik Shmois |Loop Capital |Lowers |Hold | $245.00|$280.00 | |Adrian Huerta |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $250.00|$310.00 | |Brian Brophy |Stifel |Announces |Hold | $242.00|- | |Brent Thielman |DA Davidson |Lowers |Neutral | $260.00|$265.00 | |Trey Grooms |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $310.00|$310.00 |

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Eagle Materials's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include cement and gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. The firm organizes itself into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments, and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Eagle Materials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Eagle Materials's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.14% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Eagle Materials's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eagle Materials's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eagle Materials's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Eagle Materials's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.7. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

