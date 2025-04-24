A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Quanta Services Through 10 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Quanta Services PWR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Quanta Services, revealing an average target of $324.4, a high estimate of $371.00, and a low estimate of $286.00. Highlighting a 10.48% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $362.38.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Quanta Services among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Atidrip Modak |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $364.00|$418.00 | |Stanley Elliott |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $287.00|$323.00 | |Jamie Cook |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $324.00|$398.00 | |Kashy Harrison |Piper Sandler |Announces |Overweight | $286.00|- | |Alex Rygiel |B. Riley Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $300.00|$343.00 | |Ameet Thakkar |BMO Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $316.00|$338.00 | |Stanley Elliott |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $323.00|$388.00 | |Philip Shen |Roth MKM |Announces |Buy | $350.00|- | |Andrew Kaplowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $371.00|$394.00 | |Drew Chamberlain |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $323.00|$297.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Quanta Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Quanta Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Quanta Services compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Quanta Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Quanta Services's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Quanta Services's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Quanta Services analyst ratings.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two reportable segments: electric infrastructure and underground utility and infrastructure.

Financial Insights: Quanta Services

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Quanta Services's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.3% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Quanta Services's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quanta Services's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quanta Services's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Quanta Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.61, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.