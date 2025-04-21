Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss State Street Stock

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for State Street STT, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for State Street, presenting an average target of $108.42, a high estimate of $139.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.06%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive State Street. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Konrad |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Outperform | $113.00|$118.00 | |David Smith |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $85.00|$89.00 | |Jason Goldberg |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $120.00|$127.00 | |Betsy Graseck |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $102.00|$132.00 | |David Smith |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $89.00|$104.00 | |Connor Lynagh |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $132.00|$139.00 | |Ebrahim Poonawala |B of A Securities |Raises |Underperform | $99.00|$98.00 | |Glenn Schorr |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |Outperform | $106.00|$109.00 | |Mike Mayo |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $113.00|$118.00 | |Keith Horowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $100.00|$105.00 | |Connor Lynagh |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $139.00|$142.00 | |Brian Bedell |Deutsche Bank |Lowers |Hold | $103.00|$104.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to State Street. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to State Street. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of State Street's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on State Street analyst ratings.

Get to Know State Street Better

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $47 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $4.7 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs about 53,000 worldwide.

Financial Milestones: State Street's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining State Street's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: State Street's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): State Street's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): State Street's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: State Street's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.