Demystifying Myriad Genetics: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Myriad Genetics MYGN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 1 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Myriad Genetics, presenting an average target of $16.5, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 16.79%.

The perception of Myriad Genetics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Matthew Sykes |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $14.00|$18.00 | |Sung Ji Nam |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Outperform| $20.00|$24.00 | |Dave Weiner |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $12.50|$11.50 | |Dave Weiner |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $11.50|$14.00 | |Derik De Bruin |B of A Securities |Lowers |Underperform | $11.00|$13.00 | |Andrew Cooper |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $19.00|$27.00 | |Lu Li |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $16.00|$18.00 | |John Wilkin |Craig-Hallum |Announces |Buy | $29.00|- | |John Peterson |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $14.00|$24.00 | |Matthew Sykes |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $18.00|$29.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Myriad Genetics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Myriad Genetics compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Myriad Genetics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Myriad Genetics's Background

Myriad Genetics Inc is a molecular diagnostics company that provides testing services designed to assess an individual's risk of developing a disease. The firm produces MyRisk, a 48-gene panel capable of identifying the elevated risk of developing 11 types of cancer. Other diagnostic products include BRACAnalysis CDx, the FDA-approved companion diagnostic for PARP inhibitors; GeneSight, which helps improve responses to psychotropic drugs for patients suffering from depression; and Prequel, a noninvasive prenatal test. Precise Oncology Solutions, launched in 2022, combines Precise Tumor with companion diagnostic and prognostic tests such as MyChoice CDx, Prolaris, and EndoPredict. The firm also offers pharma and biotech companies biomarker discovery and companion diagnostic services.

Myriad Genetics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Myriad Genetics's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Myriad Genetics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -20.18%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Myriad Genetics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.93%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Myriad Genetics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -4.03%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, Myriad Genetics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

