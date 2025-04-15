What 21 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Datadog

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 21 analysts have published ratings on Datadog DDOG in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $152.52, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Experiencing a 6.03% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $162.30.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Datadog. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Karl Keirstead |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $120.00|$164.00 | |Patrick Colville |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Outperform| $125.00|$155.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $115.00|$165.00 | |Brent Thill |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $135.00|$150.00 | |Brent Thill |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $150.00|$170.00 | |Joel Fishbein |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $120.00|$140.00 | |Mike Cikos |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $160.00|$160.00 | |Fatima Boolani |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $165.00|$170.00 | |Joel Fishbein |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $140.00|$150.00 | |Steve Koenig |Macquarie |Lowers |Outperform | $175.00|$200.00 | |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $180.00|$187.00 | |Blair Abernethy |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $160.00|$160.00 | |Mike Cikos |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $160.00|$160.00 | |Andrew Nowinski |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $140.00|$152.00 | |Blair Abernethy |Rosenblatt |Raises |Buy | $160.00|$148.00 | |Steve Koenig |Macquarie |Maintains |Outperform | $200.00|$200.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Raises |Buy | $165.00|$150.00 | |Brad Reback |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $140.00|$165.00 | |Fatima Boolani |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $170.00|$157.00 | |Thomas Blakey |Cantor Fitzgerald |Announces |Overweight | $180.00|- | |Sanjit Singh |Morgan Stanley |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $143.00|$143.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Datadog. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Datadog compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Datadog compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Datadog's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Datadog's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Datadog Better

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Financial Milestones: Datadog's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Datadog displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Datadog's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.18%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datadog's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Datadog's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

