12 Analysts Have This To Say About FMC

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for FMC FMC, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 5 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for FMC, revealing an average target of $50.75, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 20.25%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of FMC by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $49.00|$51.00 | |Duffy Fischer |Goldman Sachs |Announces |Buy | $51.00|- | |Michael Harrison |Seaport Global |Lowers |Buy | $55.00|$72.00 | |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $51.00|$55.00 | |Benjamin Theurer |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $48.00|$65.00 | |Joshua Spector |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $38.00|$66.00 | |Steve Byrne |B of A Securities |Lowers |Underperform | $48.00|$61.00 | |Joel Jackson |BMO Capital |Lowers |Market Perform | $50.00|$62.00 | |Vincent Andrews |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $46.00|$70.00 | |Arun Viswanathan |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $47.00|$78.00 | |Patrick Cunningham |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $61.00|$55.00 | |Benjamin Theurer |Barclays |Maintains |Overweight | $65.00|$65.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to FMC. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of FMC compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of FMC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of FMC's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into FMC's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into FMC's Background

FMC is a pure-play global crop protection company with a fairly balanced product portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop protection companies and focuses on the development of new products, including biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

FMC's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: FMC's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FMC's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): FMC's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, FMC faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

