A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Crane Through 4 Analysts

Crane CR has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $178.5, with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $144.00. Experiencing a 2.33% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $182.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Crane's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Nathan Jones |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $144.00|$170.00 | |Matt Summerville |DA Davidson |Maintains |Buy | $200.00|$200.00 | |Matt Summerville |DA Davidson |Raises |Buy | $200.00|$185.00 | |Nathan Jones |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $170.00|$176.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crane. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crane compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Crane's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Crane's Background

Crane is a diversified industrial firm that manufactures a broad range of products, including valves, pumps, aerospace components, and fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels. Its business is organized into two segments: aerospace and electronics, and process flow technologies. Crane generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Crane: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Crane displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crane's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crane's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

