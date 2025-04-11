What Analysts Are Saying About Certara Stock

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Certara CERT during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.5, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average has increased by 5.88% from the previous average price target of $12.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Certara. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Joe Vruwink |Baird |Raises |Neutral | $13.00|$9.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $11.00|$13.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $13.00|$12.00 | |Jeff Garro |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $17.00|$17.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Certara. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Certara's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Certara's Background

Certara Inc accelerates medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. It provides modeling and simulation, regulatory science, and assessment software and services to help clients reduce clinical trials, accelerate regulatory approval and increase patient access to medicines. The company has its business presence in the Americas which is also it key revenue generating market, EMEA and Asia Pacific region.

A Deep Dive into Certara's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Certara's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Certara's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Certara's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.62% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Certara's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Certara's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

