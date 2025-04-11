7 Analysts Assess Marathon Petroleum: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Marathon Petroleum MPC, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $176.43, along with a high estimate of $192.00 and a low estimate of $156.00. A decline of 1.36% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Marathon Petroleum. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $175.00|$185.00 | |Justin Jenkins |Raymond James |Lowers |Strong Buy | $183.00|$193.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $185.00|$183.00 | |Theresa Chen |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $161.00|$159.00 | |Ryan Todd |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $156.00|$160.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $183.00|$182.00 | |Justin Jenkins |Raymond James |Raises |Strong Buy | $192.00|$190.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Marathon Petroleum's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Marathon Petroleum's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Marathon Petroleum analyst ratings.

Get to Know Marathon Petroleum Better

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility has the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

A Deep Dive into Marathon Petroleum's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Marathon Petroleum faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.6% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Marathon Petroleum's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Petroleum's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.02% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Petroleum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.47%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, Marathon Petroleum faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

