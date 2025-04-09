10 Analysts Have This To Say About MetLife

Ratings for MetLife MET were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $96.1, a high estimate of $109.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.28% increase from the previous average price target of $94.89.

A clear picture of MetLife's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ryan Krueger |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Outperform | $95.00|$98.00 | |Brian Meredith |UBS |Raises |Buy | $98.00|$94.00 | |John Barnidge |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $94.00|$92.00 | |Jimmy Bhullar |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $86.00|$88.00 | |Nigel Dally |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $109.00|$101.00 | |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $97.00|$92.00 | |Ryan Krueger |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Outperform | $98.00|$100.00 | |Alex Scott |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $95.00|$96.00 | |Jack Matten |BMO Capital |Announces |Market Perform | $97.00|- | |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $92.00|$93.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MetLife. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of MetLife compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for MetLife's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know MetLife Better

MetLife is one of the largest life insurers in the us by assets and provides a variety of insurance and financial-services products. It is organized into five segments: us, Asia, Latin America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and MetLife Holdings. The us business contributes around 50% of earnings and is broken into the group benefits segment and the retirement solutions segment. The Asia segment contributes around 22% of earnings and is mainly composed of the Japan business, with increasing contributions from India, China, and Bangladesh. The company also holds leading market positions in Mexico and Chile, with the Latin America segment contributing around 13% of earnings. The EMEA and MetLife Holdings segments contribute around 4% and 11% of earnings, respectively.

Financial Milestones: MetLife's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: MetLife's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.43%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: MetLife's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.74%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MetLife's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, MetLife faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

