A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Camping World Holdings Through 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Camping World Holdings CWH, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $23.5, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Highlighting a 13.76% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $27.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Camping World Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $18.00 $28.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $22.00 $27.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Camping World Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Camping World Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Camping World Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Camping World Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Camping World Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Camping World Holdings's Background

Camping World Holdings Inc is a retailer of RVs and related products and services. The company has two reportable segments; the Good Sam Services and Plans segment, which includes the sale of emergency roadside assistance plans; commissions on property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; vehicle financing and refinancing assistance; consumer shows and events; and consumer publications and directories; and the RV and Outdoor Retail segment, which generates maximum revenue and includes the sale of new and used RVs; commissions on the finance and insurance contracts related to the sale of RVs; the sale of RV service and collision work; the sale of RV parts, accessories, business to business distribution of RV furniture, etc.

Camping World Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Camping World Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.58%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Camping World Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camping World Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.55%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camping World Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, Camping World Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

