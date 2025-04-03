Deep Dive Into Synchrony Financial Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial SYF over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 5 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Synchrony Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $73.55, accompanied by a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $73.06, the current average has increased by 0.67%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Synchrony Financial's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $70.00 $85.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $65.00 $77.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $70.00 $82.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Hold $77.00 $72.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $73.00 $70.00 David Rochester Compass Point Announces Neutral $70.00 - Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $82.00 Eric Wasserstrom UBS Raises Neutral $66.00 $58.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $82.00 $72.50 Brian Foran Truist Securities Announces Hold $72.00 - Mark Devries Barclays Raises Overweight $79.00 $59.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Synchrony Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Synchrony Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Synchrony Financial compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Synchrony Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Synchrony Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Synchrony Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Synchrony Financial analyst ratings.

Get to Know Synchrony Financial Better

Synchrony Financial, originally a spinoff of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Synchrony Financial

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Synchrony Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Synchrony Financial's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.63%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.01.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.