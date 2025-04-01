Where Harrow Stands With Analysts

Harrow HROW underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $59.0, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. A decline of 3.28% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Harrow among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Mamtani B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $65.00 $69.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $57.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Harrow. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Harrow compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Harrow's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Harrow's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Harrow

Harrow Inc is an eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the U.S. market. The company helps U.S. eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its comprehensive portfolio of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of Americans. Its operating segments are The Branded segment includes activities of the Company's FDA-approved ophthalmology pharmaceutical products, including the out-licensing of rights to certain of branded products; and The ImprimisRx segment represents activities in the Company's ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical compounding business.

Financial Insights: Harrow

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Harrow showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 83.83% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Harrow's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harrow's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.62% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harrow's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, Harrow faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

