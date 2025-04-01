8 Analysts Assess Stride: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Stride LRN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Stride, revealing an average target of $136.62, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $123.88, the current average has increased by 10.28%.

The perception of Stride by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $139.00 $134.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $134.00 $122.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $140.00 $130.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $135.00 $130.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $130.00 $100.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $130.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Stride. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Stride compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Stride's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Stride: A Closer Look

Stride Inc is an American online educational company. It offers alternative programs to traditional on-campus schooling. It also operates state-funded virtual charter schools around the United States. The educational programs for K-12 students are usually monitored by parents and provide virtual classroom environments where teachers meet with students online, by phone, or in-person. The company's contractual agreements with various school districts to offer its curriculum programs provide a majority of the company's revenue. The company lines of business are Managed Public School Programs, Institutional, and Private Pay Schools and Other.

Stride's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Stride's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stride's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stride's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Stride adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

