The Analyst Verdict: Unity Software In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Unity Software U, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $26.5, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 17.05% increase from the previous average price target of $22.64.

A clear picture of Unity Software's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Uerkwitz Jefferies Lowers Hold $24.00 $28.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Announces Market Outperform $30.00 - Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Neutral $24.00 $16.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $27.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $32.00 $26.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $20.00 Andrew Uerkwitz Jefferies Raises Hold $28.00 $23.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $33.00 $26.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $18.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $21.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $26.00 $24.00 Andrew Uerkwitz Jefferies Raises Hold $23.00 $20.00

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Unity Software compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Unity Software's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Unity Software's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and other Americas, and key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Unity Software's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -24.98%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Unity Software's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.85%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Unity Software's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7, Unity Software faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

