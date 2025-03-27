Demystifying Ncino: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Ncino NCNO, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ncino and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $39.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $44.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. A 5.36% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $42.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Ncino by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $35.00 $42.00 Alexander Sklar Raymond James Lowers Outperform $42.00 $44.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $38.00 $38.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Maintains Overweight $44.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ncino. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ncino compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ncino's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ncino's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Ncino

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes & workflow and utilizes data analytics & artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposits, and other accounts and manage regulatory compliance. It also offers professional services, including configuration & implementation, training, and advisory services. Ncino generates the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The company caters to financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Ncino's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ncino's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ncino's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.49%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ncino's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ncino's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

