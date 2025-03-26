Demystifying Global E Online: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Global E Online GLBE, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $60.82, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.37% from the previous average price target of $60.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Global E Online. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $46.00 $55.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $64.00 $64.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $54.00 $60.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Lowers Buy $64.00 $68.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $64.00 $68.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $64.00 $55.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $52.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $65.00 $55.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $63.00 $56.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $66.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Global E Online. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Global E Online compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Global E Online's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Global E Online's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Global E Online

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and, anywhere in the world. The company localizes the shopper experience to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce. The company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Global E Online: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Global E Online's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 49.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.57%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global E Online's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Global E Online's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

