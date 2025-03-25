A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Dollar Tree Through 4 Analysts

Ratings for Dollar Tree DLTR were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $82.75, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.82%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dollar Tree. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $76.00 $83.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $95.00 $105.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $75.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dollar Tree. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dollar Tree compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Dollar Tree's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dollar Tree's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Dollar Tree: A Closer Look

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,800 shops under its namesake banner and 7,700 under Family Dollar. About 47% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2023 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. Dollar Tree sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two thirds of Family Dollar's stores are in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one third located in rural areas.

Dollar Tree's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dollar Tree's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Dollar Tree's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar Tree's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar Tree's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dollar Tree's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.38. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

