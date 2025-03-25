What Analysts Are Saying About Matador Resources Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Matador Resources MTDR in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Matador Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $72.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $87.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. Experiencing a 2.61% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $74.57.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Matador Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $90.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $65.00 $76.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $67.00 $77.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $78.00 - Doug Leggate Wolfe Research Maintains Outperform $72.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Matador Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Matador Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Matador Resources's Background

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Matador Resources

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Matador Resources's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matador Resources's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.67.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

