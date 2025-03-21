7 Analysts Assess DT Midstream: What You Need To Know

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of DT Midstream DTM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for DT Midstream, presenting an average target of $108.71, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $102.00. This current average has decreased by 2.06% from the previous average price target of $111.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of DT Midstream among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $107.00 $112.00 Manav Gupta UBS Announces Buy $102.00 - Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $108.00 $118.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Lowers Buy $102.00 $106.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $115.00 $109.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $112.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DT Midstream. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DT Midstream compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DT Midstream compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DT Midstream's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About DT Midstream

DT Midstream Inc is an owner, operator, and developer of natural gas midstream interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems; and compression, treatment, and surface facilities. It provides multiple, integrated natural gas services to customers through interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities, and gathering systems and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities. The segments of the group are Pipeline and Gathering. It generates revenue from pipeline, storage, and gathering systems, substantially all of which are located in the Midwestern U.S., Eastern Canada, Northeastern U.S., and Gulf Coast regions.

Financial Insights: DT Midstream

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: DT Midstream's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: DT Midstream's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 29.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DT Midstream's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.76.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

