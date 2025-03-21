17 Analysts Assess T-Mobile US: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for T-Mobile US TMUS, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 5 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $258.82, with a high estimate of $290.00 and a low estimate of $220.00. Marking an increase of 4.55%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $247.56.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive T-Mobile US. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $260.00 $245.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $270.00 $265.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Announces Neutral $268.00 - Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $275.00 $247.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $290.00 $280.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $250.00 $230.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $275.00 $250.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $275.00 $255.00 David Barden B of A Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $240.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $245.00 $240.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $275.00 $255.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $265.00 $250.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $247.00 $234.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $235.00 $220.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $255.00 $255.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $240.00 $255.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $240.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to T-Mobile US. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of T-Mobile US compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of T-Mobile US's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of T-Mobile US's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us. T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

T-Mobile US: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining T-Mobile US's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.81% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): T-Mobile US's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.73%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): T-Mobile US's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: T-Mobile US's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.85, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

