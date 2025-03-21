Demystifying OrthoPediatrics: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of OrthoPediatrics KIDS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $41.5, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. A 4.6% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $43.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive OrthoPediatrics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Turkaly Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Buy $32.00 $40.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OrthoPediatrics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OrthoPediatrics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of OrthoPediatrics compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of OrthoPediatrics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of OrthoPediatrics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of OrthoPediatrics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on OrthoPediatrics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp is a medical device company. The company is engaged in providing products to the pediatric orthopedic market. The firm designs develop and commercialize implants and instruments to meet the needs of surgeons and patients. Its products, include PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia and ACL Reconstruction System among others.

Breaking Down OrthoPediatrics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: OrthoPediatrics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 40.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -30.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): OrthoPediatrics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): OrthoPediatrics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -3.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: OrthoPediatrics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.