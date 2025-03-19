Expert Outlook: Dycom Industries Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Dycom Industries DY over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $211.25, a high estimate of $229.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average represents a 6.11% decrease from the previous average price target of $225.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dycom Industries by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $234.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $201.00 $229.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $215.00 $210.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $229.00 $227.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dycom Industries. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dycom Industries. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dycom Industries compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dycom Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Dycom Industries's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Dycom Industries's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dycom Industries analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. Its operating companies supply telecommunications providers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty services, including program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services and provide underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and others. It also provides a range of construction, maintenance, and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables. It provides services throughout the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dycom Industries

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dycom Industries's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.87% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dycom Industries's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dycom Industries's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dycom Industries's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Dycom Industries faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.