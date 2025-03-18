Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Affirm Holdings Stock

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Affirm Holdings AFRM, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Affirm Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $72.31, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $62.77, the current average has increased by 15.2%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Affirm Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $56.00 $50.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $50.00 $90.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $90.00 $78.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $75.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $81.00 $67.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $85.00 $78.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $62.00 $46.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $85.00 $70.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Neutral $61.00 $20.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $39.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $55.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $78.00 $78.00 John Hecht Jefferies Raises Buy $82.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Affirm Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Affirm Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Affirm Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Affirm Holdings's Background

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Affirm Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Affirm Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 46.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Affirm Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Affirm Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, Affirm Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

