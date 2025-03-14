Expert Outlook: ANI Pharmaceuticals Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $86.25, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average represents a 3.09% decrease from the previous average price target of $89.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of ANI Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glen Santangelo Jefferies Announces Buy $80.00 - Ekaterina Knyazkova JP Morgan Announces Overweight $85.00 - Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Buy $86.00 $84.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $94.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ANI Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ANI Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ANI Pharmaceuticals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ANI Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ANI Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into ANI Pharmaceuticals's Background

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic prescription pharmaceuticals. It manufactures liquid, powder, and oral solid-dose products. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended-release and combination products. Some of its generic products include Erythromycin ethyl succinate, Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone (EEMT), Etodolac Fenofibrate, Fluvoxamine, Hydrocortisone Enema and Vancomycin. The company operates in two segments which include Rare Diseases and Brands, Generics, and Others. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

A Deep Dive into ANI Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ANI Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 44.75%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ANI Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ANI Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ANI Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.83%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, ANI Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.