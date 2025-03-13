10 Analysts Have This To Say About Goldman Sachs Group

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Goldman Sachs Group GS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Goldman Sachs Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $681.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $782.00 and a low estimate of $605.00. This current average has increased by 1.9% from the previous average price target of $669.11.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Goldman Sachs Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $659.00 $782.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $720.00 $680.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $640.00 $610.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $760.00 $713.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $782.00 $736.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $690.00 $686.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Raises Overweight $605.00 $550.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $713.00 $588.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Announces Neutral $610.00 - Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $639.00 $677.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Goldman Sachs Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Goldman Sachs Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Goldman Sachs Group compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Goldman Sachs Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Goldman Sachs Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Goldman Sachs Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Goldman Sachs Group analyst ratings.

Get to Know Goldman Sachs Group Better

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Goldman Sachs Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Goldman Sachs Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.54% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Goldman Sachs Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Goldman Sachs Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, Goldman Sachs Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.