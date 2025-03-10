Demystifying Owens & Minor: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Owens & Minor OMI in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $11.6, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Experiencing a 25.64% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $15.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Owens & Minor among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Minchak JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $10.00 $14.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $10.00 $14.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $13.00 $25.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $14.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Owens & Minor. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Owens & Minor compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Owens & Minor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Owens & Minor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Owens & Minor's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Owens & Minor's Background

Owens & Minor Inc distributes consumable medical supplies to a variety of providers. The business is under two segments: Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through its production and kitting operations and provides medical supplies and solutions for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across the acute and alternate site channels. The Patient Direct segment provides delivery of disposable medical supplies sold directly to patients and home health agencies. Majority of the revenue is generated from Products & Healthcare Services segment.

Owens & Minor: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Owens & Minor's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -10.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Owens & Minor's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -41.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Owens & Minor's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Owens & Minor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.79, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

