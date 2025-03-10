Breaking Down SLM: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for SLM SLM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $33.11, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Marking an increase of 9.96%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $30.11.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of SLM among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $38.00 $32.00 Mark Devries Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $34.00 Jon Afstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $30.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $30.00 $29.00 Michael Kaye Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $33.00 $32.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $34.00 $31.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $32.00 $30.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $29.00 $27.00 Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $32.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SLM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SLM's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of SLM's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind SLM

SLM Corp is an education solutions company. It business is to originate and service loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education. The provide Private Education Loans to mean education loans to students or their families that are not made, insured, or guaranteed by any state or federal government.

SLM's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: SLM's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.97%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SLM's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 27.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLM's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLM's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SLM's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.37. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

