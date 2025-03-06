Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Marvell Tech

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Marvell Tech MRVL in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 3 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Marvell Tech, revealing an average target of $131.18, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.18% increase from the previous average price target of $123.55.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Marvell Tech. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $120.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $113.00 $120.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $135.00 $125.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Raises Overweight $150.00 $115.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $140.00 $130.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $131.00 $115.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $149.00 $132.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $102.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Marvell Tech. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Marvell Tech compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Marvell Tech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Marvell Tech's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Marvell Tech: A Closer Look

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Marvell Tech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Marvell Tech displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Marvell Tech's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -44.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marvell Tech's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.9%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Marvell Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

